St George seeking Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant

St George’s is seeking an experienced Teaching Assistant to join the team at the La Storta Junior School. The successful candidate will be based in the classroom and will work with the Class Teacher to support all pupils’ learning and behavioural needs in all areas of the curriculum. The role is available on a permanent, full-time basis from September 2023.

Duties and Responsibilities

To support all children within the class with their learning and to guide and ensure appropriate levels of behaviour

To lead groups within the class at the direction of the teacher

To maintain accurate pupil records (e.g. Seesaw, reading records, library usage)

To provide extra support to children with additional needs or those whovare EAL learners, as directed by the Head of School, Class Teacher of Director of Student Support

To contribute to the assessment of pupils’ academic progress and social and emotional development

To assist with the preparation of the learning environment and resources to support learning under the direction of the Class Teacher

To guide parents with information and questions related to their children

Personal Skills

The ability to maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude towards colleagues

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and appraisal processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s

A talented communicator

A confident and competent user of IT

Formal Qualifications / Experience

A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Previous experience working within a school setting highly desirable

How to Apply

Closing date for applications Monday 17 April 2023

Start date September 2023

Job reference number TALSFT0423

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please indicate your curriculum strengths and co-curricular interests. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent line manager)

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Candidates must hold EU working status in order to be appointed to this role.

Equal Opportunities

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.

St George’s British International School is committed to safeguarding and to promoting the safety and welfare of children, young people and adults. Every member of staff employed at St George’s has a responsibility to safeguard. St George’s endeavours to provide a safe and welcoming environment where all staff and learners are respected and valued.