Program Assistant and Program Clerk / Adjoint(e) et Commis de programme

The Embassy of Canada to Italy has launched a recruitment process for locally engaged Program Assistant and Program Clerk positions.

For more information and for applications, please visit the page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/en/careers/consular-program-assistant-le-a2-clerk-le-a1-rome-158274-en .

Deadline 17 January 2024 23:59 (Rome time).

L'ambassade du Canada en Italie a lancé un processus de sélection pour des postes d’Adjoint(e) et de Commis de Programme recrutés sur place.

Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://dotation-erp.international.gc.ca/fr/carrieres/consulaire-adjointe-de-programme-le-a2-commis-le-a1-rome-158274-fr_ca .

Date de clôture 17 janvier 2024 à 23:59 (heure de Rome).