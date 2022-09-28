Part-Time Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can

Kids Can have an opening for a young learner teacher. This position is for a native / bilingual English speaker who is keen to develop in this area. Teaching qualifications (CELTA or equivalent), YL classroom experience and valid work papers are all minimum requirements. Training and a continued support offered to all of our staff.

CV/Resume to teach@kidscando.it

General Info

Email address teach@kidscando.it

