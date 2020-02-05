Online Physical Trainer

My professional background involves working with patients for rehabilitation and physical exercise. I can focus on your needs with a 40-60 min online personal training session in English or Italian. For more information contact me :

gabriele-rubini @libero.it

General Info

Email address gabriele-rubini@libero.it
