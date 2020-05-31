Online Physical Trainer

Being at home all day everyday is not easy. Do you have a sedentary lifestyle? Do you have back, shoulder and neck pain? Or do you feel the need for a quick workout but don’t know where to start? Your answer is a personalized online

40-60 min training session!

Contact me to try an ONLINE lesson

gabriele-rubini@libero.it

General Info

Email address gabriele-rubini@libero.it
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
