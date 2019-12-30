I am a qualified native English teacher with years of experience teaching English. I have taught all ages and abilities and for different purposes - E.G business English and exam preparations
General Info
Price info €20 per hour
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Native English teacher for lessons
I am a qualified native English teacher with years of experience teaching English. I have taught all ages and abilities and for different purposes - E.G business English and exam p...
2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Monteverde Vecchio - Via Ippolito Pindemonte - We have a delightful, remodeled and fully furnished flat in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals for 1-2...
Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Trastevere, Piazza San Cosimato - We have an adorable flat in Piazza San Cosimato, one of Trastevere's most beautiful square which has a daily market. It is on the 2nd floor of a...
Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter
Tour Agency in Rome is looking for a creative ad designer and copywriter for immediate collaboration. The working environment is international, dynamic and proactive. To apply no...