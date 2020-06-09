Mother-tongue English Teacher available
I am an experienced English language teacher/instructor, offering on-line lessons/tutoring help, due to the present situation.
I have over 15 years' experience with children and adults as well.
Please feel free to write to me in order for me to get in contact with you and meet your needs.
