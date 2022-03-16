Mother-Tongue English Office Assistant
Well-established tour company is seeking mother-tongue English office assistant with excellent organisational skills, qualified experience and attention to detail. Email CV to office@througheternity.com. Position is for 12.00-18.30 five days a week.
