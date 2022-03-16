Mother-Tongue English Office Assistant

Well-established tour company is seeking mother-tongue English office assistant with excellent organisational skills, qualified experience and attention to detail. Email CV to office@througheternity.com. Position is for 12.00-18.30 five days a week.

General Info

Email address office@througheternity.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76629
Previous article Camp Counsellors Needed

RELATED ARTICLES

Camp Counsellors Needed
Jobs vacant

Camp Counsellors Needed

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers

FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY
Jobs vacant

FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY

Lessons needed for final thesis Bachelor in Business
Accommodation vacant in town

Lessons needed for final thesis Bachelor in Business

Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can
Jobs vacant

Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can

Summer Camp leader North Rome
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp leader North Rome

British School Fiumicino - DOS position
Jobs vacant

British School Fiumicino - DOS position

N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
Jobs vacant

N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
Jobs vacant

N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE
Jobs vacant

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE

English kindergarden teacher
Jobs vacant

English kindergarden teacher

Qualified English Teachers - City Centre
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers - City Centre

Experienced English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Teachers Needed

Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome
Jobs vacant

Temporary Program Assistant - US University Programs Accent Rome

International School Receptionist (immediate start)
Jobs vacant

International School Receptionist (immediate start)