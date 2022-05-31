English Speaking Office Assistant

Well-established tour company seeking mother-tongue English speaking reservation specialist with excellent organisational skills and qualified experience. Email CV to office@througheternity.com. Full time.

General Info

Address Via Stamira d'Ancona, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Email address office@througheternity.com



English Speaking Office Assistant

Via Stamira d'Ancona, 20127 Milano MI, Italy

