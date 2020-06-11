Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

My daughter, finishing her 2nd year at LUMSA in marketing (grade average 28/30), is looking for some part time work for the summer. She would be an excellent personal assistant, social media manager, or for conversational lessons in English or Italian (she's perfectly bilingual). Looking for experience and some spending money. Anyone searching for something of this nature? Ideal if near metro or bus in center or near.

General Info

Price info tbd
Email address poggio.etrusco@libero.it

