Looking for work

Hello to who ever is reading this

I am an Irish Male new to rome. My daughter lives here in italy so i have moved here to be closer to her

So right now i am looking for work

I realise my native English could help me find work but i am willing to consider anything

I do have a TEFL certificate but am also great with computers and great people skills. If anyone would have any ideas please get in contact

Thank you

General Info

Email address kiwii87.cw@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
