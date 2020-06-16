I am a 50-year old Italian man looking for a full time job in Rome. I spent most of my professional career in the hospitality-tourism industry but I would be more than happy to consider opportunities in the retail sector or restaurants. I can be a very good personal assistant and driver. I am fluent in English and I speak some French too!
Address Via Grosseto 14
Email address rtscontax@gmail.com
Looking for a job in Rome
