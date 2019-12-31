Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper

Lovely Peruvian lady is looking for a job as live-in Caregiver or Housekeeper. She has done professional courses and physiotherapy preparation. Very sweet and good with people and pets.

General Info

Email address micaelamfm@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
