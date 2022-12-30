LdM Program Coordinator Tuscania

Lorenzo de’ Medici, Italian international education institution, invites applicants for a full-time Program Coordinator position based in Tuscania. University-level courses are all taught in English.

The recruitment for this role will be managed exclusively by the headquarter located in Florence.

The job duties, in agreement with the Management of the Florence office, include the operational coordination and academic management of the Tuscania office, managing the teachers’ affairs, syllabi and teaching methodology, providing leadership and support to students on matters relating to institution policies and monitoring student progress, planning visits and fields trips for teachers/students.

The offer includes the possibility of accommodation in Tuscania during the working period.

Required qualifications:

Master’s or doctoral degree in higher education or other relevant field of study.

Understanding of U.S. higher education legislation (e.g., ADA, Clery Act, FERPA, Title IV, Title IX, etc.) and its applicability.

Good critical thinking, organization, oral and written communication skills.

An advantage is given to native English speakers in possession of the right to work in Italy or dual- citizenship.

If interested please send a cover letter, resume/CV, and three professional references to personale@lorenzodemedici.it