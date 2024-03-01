12.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 01 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
FiR 700 x 180 H 1
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Job Opportunity: Rome & Vatican Tour Coordinator
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Rome & Vatican Tour Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

LivTours is an innovative tour operator offering immersive travel experiences across 23 European destinations. We are looking for an enthusiastic, organized, and dynamic individual to join our Rome Ground Operations team as a full-time Tour Coordinator. For more information please visit https://livtours.com/careers/

To apply, email: giancarlo@livtours.com with your CV and a brief paragraph about why you would be the perfect fit for the job.

General Info

Email address giancarlo@livtours.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 1920 x 190 H3
FiR 1920 x 190 H3
FiR 1920 x 190 H3
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Services Lessons Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking University Librarian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -