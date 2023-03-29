Acorn International School is currently seeking Italian and English teachers for the 2023/24 academic year.
The available positions for the 2023/24 year are as follows:
- Year 1 teacher EAL (English ad Additional Language) for primary
- MS Science & Computing in MS and HS Math with a minimum of one year classroom teaching experience.
- MS and HS Italian and Mathematics for the Italian curriculum with a minimum of one year classroom teaching experience.
Please send your curriculum vitae and a cover letter to info@acornhouse.school
