Acorn International School is currently seeking Italian and English teachers for the 2023/24 academic year.

The available positions for the 2023/24 year are as follows:

- Year 1 teacher EAL (English ad Additional Language) for primary

- MS Science & Computing in MS and HS Math with a minimum of one year classroom teaching experience.

- MS and HS Italian and Mathematics for the Italian curriculum with a minimum of one year classroom teaching experience.

Please send your curriculum vitae and a cover letter to info@acornhouse.school