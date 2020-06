Help chef, waitress

I am Morning person,Fun and friendly personality,Customer-focus,Flexible and kind,

Deep experience as cooking. I can -Work in any shifts,Fast in making and serving drinks and foods,Serve and cook foods, both local and international menus,Making delicious finger foods and side dishes,Baking cake and desert,Strong ability to learn new things,Hard worker,Work well under pressure.Now I am interested and working in Baking cakes, deserts-Cooking-Chief assistant -waitressing-working at cafés, bars and restaurants.