Free Monday Meditation Circle with Beatrice Carafa
Join the free Monday Meditation circle via Zoom.
Starting Sept. 6, 2021
-Creative meditation tools
-Self-healing techniques
-How to separate from foreign energy
-Transmute painful energy into pure energy
-Tools for solving problems energetically
-How to ground yourself and your space
-Use energy to heal, transform and create
*Participation is preceded by a brief zoom call in which I explain the method and answer any questions you may have.
www.beatricecarafa.com
Send email: info@beatricecarafa.com or whatsapp: +393396126031
