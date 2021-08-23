Free Monday Meditation Circle with Beatrice Carafa

Join the free Monday Meditation circle via Zoom.

Starting Sept. 6, 2021

-Creative meditation tools

-Self-healing techniques

-How to separate from foreign energy

-Transmute painful energy into pure energy

-Tools for solving problems energetically

-How to ground yourself and your space

-Use energy to heal, transform and create

*Participation is preceded by a brief zoom call in which I explain the method and answer any questions you may have.

www.beatricecarafa.com

Send email: info@beatricecarafa.com or whatsapp: +393396126031

General Info

Price info Free
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75430
Previous article The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Next article Looking for apartments for expats!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Personal Trainer
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer

Toorx brx90 exercise bike
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

American psychologist
Health and Fitness

American psychologist

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Health and Fitness

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park
Health and Fitness

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation
Health and Fitness

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation

Psychological sessions
Health and Fitness

Psychological sessions

Psychoanalysis in Rome
Health and Fitness

Psychoanalysis in Rome

Lampada Sale
Health and Fitness

Lampada Sale

Thai massage
Health and Fitness

Thai massage

Postural gym instructor
Health and Fitness

Postural gym instructor

Your Olive Leaf Extract
Health and Fitness

Your Olive Leaf Extract

Group Training In Villa Pamphili
Health and Fitness

Group Training In Villa Pamphili

I help your Relax. Masseur at Home.
Health and Fitness

I help your Relax. Masseur at Home.

Personal Trainer
Health and Fitness

Personal Trainer