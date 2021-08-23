Free Monday Meditation Circle with Beatrice Carafa

Join the free Monday Meditation circle via Zoom.

Starting Sept. 6, 2021

-Creative meditation tools

-Self-healing techniques

-How to separate from foreign energy

-Transmute painful energy into pure energy

-Tools for solving problems energetically

-How to ground yourself and your space

-Use energy to heal, transform and create

*Participation is preceded by a brief zoom call in which I explain the method and answer any questions you may have.

www.beatricecarafa.com

Send email: info@beatricecarafa.com or whatsapp: +393396126031