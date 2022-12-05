11.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE PREPARATION, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Private Language School & Cambridge Exam Centre recruiting qualified English mother tongue teachers

for Cambridge Upper & Lower Main Suite certification courses. Rome centre, EUR & Ostia

Send current CV to lia.cv@languageinaction.it or call 06 50910598

General Info

Email address lia.cv@languageinaction.it
