English Teacher

Qualified and experienced Primary and Nursery School Teacher. English Mother Tongue. Available weekday MORNINGS. Great rapport with children, kind, patient and fun. Excellent teaching track record. Call or email.

320 750 5690 (WhatsApp).

General Info

Email address hana_scott@outlook.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper

Hotel Receptionist
Jobs wanted

Hotel Receptionist

Native English teacher for lessons
Jobs wanted

Native English teacher for lessons

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).
Jobs wanted

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf

English assistance
Jobs wanted

English assistance

American English teacher
Jobs wanted

American English teacher

Housekeeper
Jobs wanted

Housekeeper