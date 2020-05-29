English-speaking Italian woman looking for a household job
I'm an Italian mother-tongue and fluent in English (C1 level certified by Cambridge Assessment English). I am looking for a full-time (and preferably live-in) household job in Rome. I have 11+ years of experience as Property Manager for Italian-American homeowners, therefore I would be a perfect fit for a house manager position, but I am very flexible and would welcome the opportunity to offer my assistance with all kinds of household duties, including childcare. I am reliable, organised, proactive, calm, discreet and empathic but I also have an extroverted personality which makes me a fun and creative person. I love pets, jogging, arts&culture, music, travel and nature.
