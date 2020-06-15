English-speaking Interior Painters

English-speaker Interior Painters. Professional and reliable, honest prices. Rome area.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70874
Previous article Flat in Pigneto

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking For Job In All over Italy
Jobs wanted

Looking For Job In All over Italy

Online English lessons
Jobs wanted

Online English lessons

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work
Jobs wanted

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

Secretary/receptionist
Jobs wanted

Secretary/receptionist

Mother-tongue English Teacher available
Jobs wanted

Mother-tongue English Teacher available

Babysitting/Domestic job
Jobs wanted

Babysitting/Domestic job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Driver
Jobs wanted

Driver

English Lady fluent Italian
Jobs wanted

English Lady fluent Italian

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Bilingual : Translations and Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone
Jobs wanted

Bilingual : Translations and Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone

Online Physical Trainer
Jobs wanted

Online Physical Trainer

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor