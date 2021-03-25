English Speaking Florist looking for work
Hi, I'm looking for a florist Job in Rome. I am looking to move in September to learn the language. I have basic Italian knowledge and I'm a hard worker. I am highly trained in my field and have a least 3 years of senior florist experience in the UK. Would love to work alongside a great team. Email me if interested at emmajarvis93@outlook.com. Thanks!
