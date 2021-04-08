English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids
hi, i have one year experience as english kindergarten teacher, i am looking for all work opportunities , recently i have completed masters in rome. available as babysitter, teacher for kids, receptionist, retail store. speaks fluent english, learning italian.
if any vacancies available do not hesitate to contact me, i live in montagnola roma, close to metro marconi. non autunumita.
thanks and kind regards
General Info
View on Map
English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids
Via Mario Musco, 42, 00147 Roma RM, Italy