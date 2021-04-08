English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids

hi, i have one year experience as english kindergarten teacher, i am looking for all work opportunities , recently i have completed masters in rome. available as babysitter, teacher for kids, receptionist, retail store. speaks fluent english, learning italian.

if any vacancies available do not hesitate to contact me, i live in montagnola roma, close to metro marconi. non autunumita.

thanks and kind regards

General Info

Price info 9
Address Via Mario Musco, 42, 00147 Roma RM, Italy
Email address jaya007singh@gmail.com

