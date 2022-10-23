English mother tongue tutor for children and adults

I am an English mother tongue tutor qualified in teaching Children, Cambridge exams or Business English I have been teaching for 25 years and I am also available for conversation, grammar, pronunciation and homework help. I am available afternoons from Mon-Fri. at home or on- line .

Please contact Julia at 331 7160259

General Info

Email address rhodesjuliaelizabeth@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids
Lessons

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers
Lessons

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course

French qualified mother tongue teacher.
Lessons

French qualified mother tongue teacher.

Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing
Lessons

Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing

Adult Classical Ballet in English
Lessons

Adult Classical Ballet in English

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor
Lessons

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor

Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Lessons

Childrens Ballet Class in English!

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher
Lessons

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher

Read italian writer and learn italian language
Lessons

Read italian writer and learn italian language

Mothertongue English teacher
Lessons

Mothertongue English teacher

Looking for Math students
Lessons

Looking for Math students

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Lessons

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

Tai chi classes available
Lessons

Tai chi classes available