English Mother Tongue Teachers

Qualified Mother- tongue English Teachers required for Darby School of Languages. All types of classes with all levels: Children, High Schools, Adults, Privates and Business classes.

Professional and Friendly environment.

Please send Cv to : darby@darbyschool.it and you will be contacted for an interview.

General Info

Email address darby@darbyschool.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68928
Previous article Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
Jobs vacant

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher

Mothertongue teacher wanted for courses in Tivoli (RM)
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue teacher wanted for courses in Tivoli (RM)

Early Years English teacher
Jobs vacant

Early Years English teacher

English mother tongue baby sitter wanted for 1 yr old
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue baby sitter wanted for 1 yr old

English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time
Jobs vacant

English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE speakers

Enthusiastic Art Teacher Needed for Activity in Rome
Jobs vacant

Enthusiastic Art Teacher Needed for Activity in Rome

ENGLISH TEACHERS Required in Rome - Immediate Start
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHERS Required in Rome - Immediate Start

Seeking Audio Visual Technician
Jobs vacant

Seeking Audio Visual Technician

Seeking Secretary
Jobs vacant

Seeking Secretary

Seeking IT Technician
Jobs vacant

Seeking IT Technician

University level English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

University level English teachers needed

EFL Teacher for state school courses
Jobs vacant

EFL Teacher for state school courses

Ancient Greek Instructor Needed
Jobs vacant

Ancient Greek Instructor Needed