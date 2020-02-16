Customer Service

We are Carpe Diem Rome, a tour operator which provides 5 star experiences throughout the city. We are looking for people who speak great English, provide great customer service, and have a great work ethic. Most of our clients are visiting the Colosseum and this is mainly where the position will be based.

General Info

Price info 8 Euros per hour
Email address info@carpediemrome.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69469
Previous article British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

RELATED ARTICLES

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

English teacher
Jobs vacant

English teacher

WE ARE HIRING!
Jobs vacant

WE ARE HIRING!

British Council recruiting young learner teachers
Jobs vacant

British Council recruiting young learner teachers

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers

URGENT 1 DAY WORK
Jobs vacant

URGENT 1 DAY WORK

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs

Cleaning lady specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleaning lady specialized

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY
Jobs vacant

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls
Jobs vacant

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center