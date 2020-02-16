We are Carpe Diem Rome, a tour operator which provides 5 star experiences throughout the city. We are looking for people who speak great English, provide great customer service, and have a great work ethic. Most of our clients are visiting the Colosseum and this is mainly where the position will be based.
General Info
Price info 8 Euros per hour
Email address info@carpediemrome.com
