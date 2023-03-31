17 C
Fri, 31 March 2023
Jobs vacant

CUSTOMER CARE AGENT IN TOURISM

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tour operator is looking for a full time Customer Care consultant who trains on site and then works remotely, is a quick learner, has a good command of English, experience in customer service, attention to detail and good at problem solving. Good at working under pressure and multi tasking. A team player able and willing to work 5 days a week - weekends included.

