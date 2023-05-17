Caregiver at St George’s British International School

(Multiple roles available at City Centre and La Storta campuses)

St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregivers to join our highly motivated and experienced student support team on a part-time or full-time temporary basis for a period of up to one full school year through to June 2024 (with the possibility for an immediate start). The hours are to be determined in agreement with the successful candidate(s) based on availability.

The roles will support specific individual pupils in the school, in a classroom based capacity, with differing needs. Further information can be found within the respective job packs available on the St George’s website. The candidate(s) may also be required to work with other children as directed by the Director of Student Support Service.

Remuneration on a full-time basis is approx. €14.500 gross annual from September to June. Part time will be proportionate.

Send applications and state in the subject line: reference number 230501

jobs@stgeorge.school.it

School’s application form found on the School’s website under current vacancies