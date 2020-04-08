Britsh Mother Tongue Teacher

I am a mother tongue English teacher based here in Rome. Normally, I wouldn’t be looking for a new client as I’m very busy already, but given I no longer have any commuting time I would like to take on just 1 more client. I already have 2 families I teach English to (ages range from 6-13) and have been with them for 2.5 years. I also work in a couple of private schools in the city.

I can help training for the Starters, Movers, Flyers, KET, PET and First exams. Also, general conversation and know my way around iGCSE Physics and Computers.

If you’re interested, please contact me at phill_dodds@hotmail.com.

phill_dodds@hotmail.com
