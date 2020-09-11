British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills

British female, 53yrs, fluent Italian. Seeking part or fulltime office work. Experience working for SMEs and multinationals in Italy and abroad (sales, supply chain, customer service, export). Excellent IT skills - SAP ERP, CRM, Office, windows and Linux OS, HTML, CSS and Javascript. Dynamic and outgoing, enjoys both teamwork or working autonomously. Permanent resident in Italy.

General Info

Address Via monian

Via monian
