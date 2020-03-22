Bilingual : Translations and Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone
Bilingual available for Translations in English, Italian, French, Spanish: literay and technical texts. Fast delivery.
Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone.
Traduzioni In Inglese, Italiano, Francese, Spagnolo. Lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano al Telefono.
3298547940
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Online Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels
Hello everybody! In the light of this critical period of COVID-19 that Italy goes through, I would like to offer online Math lessons of all levels over SKYPE or any other video ca...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
Ball in the center, world versus coronavirus. sernicolimarco@gmail.com
Professional Primary & English Teacher Offering Online Tutoring
*** Professional Primary & English Teacher Offering Online Tutoring *** Given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, remote tutoring is offered via a Google platform by a British teacher...