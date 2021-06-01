Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park

Hello all! I have been a professional dancer and teacher for 8 years. Over that time I have developed a class that is perfect to give non-dancers and dancers alike a fulfilling and fun workout. I am so excited to bring these classes to Rome!

No dance experience is required, you'll just leave feelin the same burn a dancer gets. Only equipment needed is a mat. We start off with some cardio, move on to strengthening, and finish with light stretching, all done on your mat.

Classes will be held in Villa Pamphili on Saturday mornings from 9:00-10:00. Price is 10 euros a class. Message me any questions you have and I will add you to the group Whatsapp. Can't wait to see you there!

General Info

Price info 10 euros/class
Address Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italy
Email address saravpredebon@gmail.com

