Babysitter

!9 year old student, Russian mother tongue and fluent in English and French, is looking for a babysitting job with a family in the Rome area. Available for the months of July and August.

Please contact : annatrifan.info@gmail.com

General Info

Address Via della Camilluccia, 273, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Babysitter

Via della Camilluccia, 273, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Help chef, waitress
Jobs wanted

Help chef, waitress

Psychology field job offers
Jobs wanted

Psychology field job offers

Looking for a job in Rome
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job in Rome

English-speaking Interior Painters
Jobs wanted

English-speaking Interior Painters

Looking For Job In All over Italy
Jobs wanted

Looking For Job In All over Italy

Online English lessons
Jobs wanted

Online English lessons

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work
Jobs wanted

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

Secretary/receptionist
Jobs wanted

Secretary/receptionist

Mother-tongue English Teacher available
Jobs wanted

Mother-tongue English Teacher available

Babysitting/Domestic job
Jobs wanted

Babysitting/Domestic job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper