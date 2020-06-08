Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

She has been working in Rome since 2002, good experiences and references, looking for a full/part-time job Monday to Friday. contact on 3337897981.

General Info

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 26, 00133 Roma RM, Italy

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Via Jacomo Magnolino, 26, 00133 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
