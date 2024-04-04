19.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a P.E. teacher - IMMEDIATE START

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We're seeking a P.E. Teacher fluent in English with previous experience teaching physical education, preferably in a school setting to join our team immediately until June.

Must have a valid permesso di soggiorno or eligibility to work in Italy.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

