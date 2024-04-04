Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a P.E. teacher - IMMEDIATE START
We're seeking a P.E. Teacher fluent in English with previous experience teaching physical education, preferably in a school setting to join our team immediately until June.
Must have a valid permesso di soggiorno or eligibility to work in Italy.
Please submit your resume and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a P.E. teacher - IMMEDIATE START
Via Filippo Tajani 50
