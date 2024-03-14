Acorn International School Seeks Primary teachers and Primary Teacher's Assistants for immediate start and next year
Acorn International School is currently looking for a Primary School assistant, for students aged 7-11 years.
This position is initially for maternity cover until the end of June.
The successful candidate will demonstrate willingness to learn and be trained by our experienced class teachers, as well as ability to support small groups of students to develop their language skills in all areas of the curriculum.
The position could lead to a longer-term position for the academic year 2024-2025.
If you are interested, please confirm via email to our school secretary at this address.
