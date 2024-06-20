AIS is seeking an MS Humanities teacher to join our growing team. HS IB Economics experience an added benefit. Only teachers with European passports and/or permission to work in Italy should apply.
Please email your complete CV to the email shared below.
Acorn International School Seeks Middle School Humanities teacher
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
