Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Middle School Humanities teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking an MS Humanities teacher to join our growing team. HS IB Economics experience an added benefit. Only teachers with European passports and/or permission to work in Italy should apply.

Please email your complete CV to the email shared below.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School Seeks Middle School Humanities teacher

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

