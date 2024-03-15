16.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks Mathematics teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School seeks Mathematics teacher for Middle School Italian state curriculum. Full time position with competitive salary in our wonderful new campus.

Please send CV and cover letter to address below.

General Info

Address Via Leonida Bissolati 20
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

