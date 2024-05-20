26.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers for September start
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers for September start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School (AIS), in Rome, Italy, is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Pre-School Teacher to join our vibrant educational community. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in nurturing the early developmental stages of our youngest learners.

Qualifications:

Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience teaching in a pre-school or early childhood setting.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English; knowledge of Italian is a plus.

Skills: Strong classroom management skills, creativity in lesson planning, excellent communication skills, and a nurturing approach to child development.

Why Join AIS?

Innovative Curriculum: Engage in a curriculum that integrates the best of the UK and Italian educational standards.

Diverse Community: Be part of a culturally rich student body and a globally conscious educational environment.

Professional Growth: Opportunities for professional development and career advancement within a supportive community.

Beautiful Location: Work in beuatiful green location in the city of Rome.

If you are passionate about early childhood education and eager to contribute to the growth and development of young learners, we invite you to apply for this rewarding position at Acorn International School.

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your educational philosophy and relevant experience to [email address]. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers for September start

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Marketing and Communications Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

N.U.in Italy Assistant Program Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Digital Marketing Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Dean of Students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -