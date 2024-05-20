Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teachers for September start

Acorn International School (AIS), in Rome, Italy, is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Pre-School Teacher to join our vibrant educational community. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in nurturing the early developmental stages of our youngest learners.

Qualifications:

Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience teaching in a pre-school or early childhood setting.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English; knowledge of Italian is a plus.

Skills: Strong classroom management skills, creativity in lesson planning, excellent communication skills, and a nurturing approach to child development.

Why Join AIS?

Innovative Curriculum: Engage in a curriculum that integrates the best of the UK and Italian educational standards.

Diverse Community: Be part of a culturally rich student body and a globally conscious educational environment.

Professional Growth: Opportunities for professional development and career advancement within a supportive community.

Beautiful Location: Work in beuatiful green location in the city of Rome.

If you are passionate about early childhood education and eager to contribute to the growth and development of young learners, we invite you to apply for this rewarding position at Acorn International School.

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your educational philosophy and relevant experience to [email address]. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.