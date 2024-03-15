16 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 18 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Acorn International School seeking HS Science teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeking HS Science teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School seeks Science teacher for Middle School curriculum.

Join our wonderful team in our beautiful new campus. Competitive salary.

Please share cv and cover letter.

General Info

Address Via Leonida Bissolati 20
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School seeking HS Science teacher

Via Leonida Bissolati 20

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Hr Officer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks Mathematics teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary teachers and Primary Teacher's Assistants for immediate start and next year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

N.U.in Italy Assistant Program Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -