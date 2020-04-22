2-Bedroom Country House with condominium pool

Cassia - Just inside the GRA and only 15 minutes from Ponte Milvio, we have a splendid country house, fully furnished, nestled in the middle of a gated community with pool. The house itself is 100m2 all on one floor. It is made up of a living room with an open kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms (one double and one single) and 1 bathroom with bath and separate shower. The heating is independent and there is a private patio off the living room and parking for two cars. The complex has 5 homes which share the 2000m2 park and pool. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. REFERENCES REQUESTED. Company leases ok because owner is a company. Monthly rent: €1350 including condominium, gardener, pool maintenance. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp or WeChat) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1350 including condo and pool expenses!
Address Via Cassia, 1055, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
