Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria

Cioccolentino festival unites chocolate with eternal love.

13-16 Feb. The 2020 edition of the Cioccolentino festival takes place in the Umbrian city of Terni, in honour of Valentine’s Day, from 13-16 February.

The event is designed to unite chocolate with eternal love, and there is nothing casual about the choice of location: a third-century bishop from Terni was none other than St Valentine himself.

The four-day festival’s programme of events include lessons in handmade chocolate and tastings as well as a series of demonstrations and workshops by some of the region’s most skilled pastry chefs and master chocolatiers on the streets of the historic centre.

Visitors to Terni can even pay their respects to St Valentine, whose relics are preserved in the city’s basilica under the sign “St Valentine, patron of love”.

Terni is about 75km from Rome and can be reached by train from the capital's Termini station. For full details see website.