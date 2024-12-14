10.7 C
Rome marks Titina Maselli centenary with exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Titina Maselli nel centenario della nascita from 12 December until 21 April.

Rome marks the centenary of the birth of artist Tatina Maselli with a major retrospective in her honour at the Casino dei Principi of Villa Torlonia and La Sapienza University.

The exhibition traces the entire career of Maselli, one of the best known Italian artists of the 20th century, whose work incorporated various movements without ever adhering to one in particular.

Starting with the Scuola romana, Maselli embraced Futurism before creating works that seemed to anticipate Pop Art, all the while maintaining a fresh approach.

The exhibition is centred around themes dear to the artist, who died in 2005, including portraits and self-portraits, sport, urban landscapes, theatre and still lifes.

For full exhibition details see the Musei di Villa Torlonia website.

Image: Tatina Maselli, Calciatori (1966), MACRO collection.

