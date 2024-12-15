7 C
Rome hosts major Futurism exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Il Tempo del Futurismo at GNAM until 28 February.

Italy's Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna in Rome stages a major exhibition dedicated to Futurism to mark the 80th anniversary of the death of Filippo Tommaso Marinetti who founded the Italian art movement in 1909.

The exhibition focuses on the relationship between art and science/technology, illustrating the Futurism manifesto which celebrates the impact of “the great discoveries of science" on the human psyche.

The show highlights the concepts of speed, machinery and industry evident in the masterpieces of Futurism within the context of an era revolutionised by scientific and technological innovations.

On display are about 350 works including paintings, sculptures, projects, drawings, furniture, films, books and posters, with a focus on the literary roots of the movement, along with a seaplane, cars, motorcycles and vintage scientific instruments.

The exhibited works come from Italian and international museums, including loans from MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Estorick Collection in London and the Kunstmuseum Den Haag in The Hague.

For full details including visiting information see the GNAM website.

Photo ©Emanuele Antonio Minerva - Agnese Sbaffi, courtesy Ministero della Cultura.

General Info

Address Gnam, Viale delle Belle Arti, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

Rome hosts major Futurism exhibition

Gnam, Viale delle Belle Arti, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

