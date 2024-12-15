7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 15 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
6 Nations 2025
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Franco Fontana exhibition in Rome
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Franco Fontana exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Franco Fontana: Retrospective at the Ara Pacis in Rome from 13 December until 31 August 2025.

Rome hosts a retrospective dedicated to the work of Franco Fontana, the Italian photographer best known for his brilliantly-coloured landscapes, at the Ara Pacis Museum.

Described as "a celebration of geometric lines and an explosion of colours", the exibition is billed as the first major retrospective devoted to the 90-year-old photographer from Modena.

One of the greatest Italian photographers of the 20th century, Fontana's photos have been used as cover art for jazz records and his vibrant style has been referred to as Photographic Trans-avantgarde.

The Rome exhibition will feature more than 200 images, including American landscapes, cityscapes and swimming pools as well as Fontana's iconic portrayals of the Appian Way and Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome.

For exhibition details including tickets see the Ara Pacis website. Image: Franco Fontana, Phoenix, Ariziona (1979).

 

Cover image: Franco Fontana © Phoenix Arizona 1979.

General Info

Address Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Franco Fontana exhibition in Rome

Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions in Rome

Roma: Gabriele Basilico exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts major Futurism exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome marks Titina Maselli centenary with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

'PUPA', an exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, at Spazio Supernova

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts C'è ancora domani exhibition at Casa del Cinema

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome exhibition celebrates Italian radio pioneer Marconi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates women artists from the 16th to 19th centuries

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition celebrates Guercino and the Ludovisi Era

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -