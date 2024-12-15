Franco Fontana exhibition in Rome

Franco Fontana: Retrospective at the Ara Pacis in Rome from 13 December until 31 August 2025.

Rome hosts a retrospective dedicated to the work of Franco Fontana, the Italian photographer best known for his brilliantly-coloured landscapes, at the Ara Pacis Museum.

Described as "a celebration of geometric lines and an explosion of colours", the exibition is billed as the first major retrospective devoted to the 90-year-old photographer from Modena.

One of the greatest Italian photographers of the 20th century, Fontana's photos have been used as cover art for jazz records and his vibrant style has been referred to as Photographic Trans-avantgarde.

The Rome exhibition will feature more than 200 images, including American landscapes, cityscapes and swimming pools as well as Fontana's iconic portrayals of the Appian Way and Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome.

For exhibition details including tickets see the Ara Pacis website. Image: Franco Fontana, Phoenix, Ariziona (1979).

