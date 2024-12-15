7 C
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Roma: Gabriele Basilico exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gabriele Basilico: Roma from 12 December until 23 February.

Palazzo Altemps presents Roma, an exhibition of images devoted to the Eternal City by the acclaimed Italian photographer Gabriele Basilico, on the 80th anniversary of his birth.

The exhibition incorporates projects carried out by Basilico in Rome, underlining the deep affection for the Italian capital by the Milanese photographer who died in 2013. 

On display is a selection of more than 50 works, focusing on 20 Rome-based professional assignments received by the photographer between 1985 and 2011 and their resulting photographic campaigns.

For full exhibition details see Palazzo Altemps website.

Image: Gabriele Basilico Roma 1988, courtesy Gabriele Basilico Archivio-Gabriele Basilico.

General Info

Address Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Roma: Gabriele Basilico exhibition in Rome

Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

