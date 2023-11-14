Rubens exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

The Touch of Pygmalion: Rubens and Sculpture in Rome from 14 November until 18 February 2024.

Rome's Galleria Borghese stages an exhibition that examines how the Flemish Baroque master Peter Paul Rubens was influenced by his travels in Italy in the early 17th century.

During his time in Italy Rubens studied classical Greek and Roman sculpture and copied works of the Italian masters, animating the antique in a style that would become known as Baroque.

He was profoundly influenced by Titian and Caravaggio as well as Renaissance masters Michelangelo, Raphael and Leonardo da Vinci.

Divided into eight sections, the exhibition investigates how Rubens' work took on a new and decisive force in the years following his return to his homeland.

Starting from 14th November the exhibition "The touch of Pygmalion. Rubens and sculpture in Rome" will open at the Galleria Borghese.



In the meantime, let's prepare by learning more about the life of this great 17th-century painter! pic.twitter.com/lFt9xWSZgu — Galleria Borghese (@GallBorghese) October 20, 2023

The 50 works on display come from the world's most prestigious museums, including the British Museum, the Louvre, the Met, the Morgan Library, the National Gallery in London, the National Gallery in Washington, the Prado and the Rijksmusem in Amsterdam.

Curated by Francesca Cappelletti and Lucia Simonato, the exhibition is part of the Rubens! The Birth of a European Painting project organised in collaboration with Fondazione Palazzo Te and Palazzo Ducale in Mantua.

“Rubens, il tocco del pigmalione” è una mostra imperdibile. Ho avuto il piacere di poterla ammirare stasera alla Galleria Borghese, a Roma. pic.twitter.com/xh26BGZ5aD — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) November 13, 2023

Exhibition organisers say the show "highlights the extraordinary contribution made by Rubens to a new conception of the antique, of the concepts of natural and imitation, on the threshold of the Baroque."

For full details about the exhibition and visiting information see the Galleria Borghese website.

Photo Artribune