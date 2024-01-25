15.6 C
  Irish Cultural Centre in Italy: An Evening of Irish Culture in Rome
What's on Exhibitions

Irish Cultural Centre in Italy: An Evening of Irish Culture in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Irish Cultural Centre in Italy, or Casa della Cultura Irlandese, presents an evening of Irish culture with music, song, poetry and fine art in Rome on Friday 2 February.

The event, supported by Culture Ireland and the embassy of Ireland to Italy, will take place at the Pontifical Irish College on Via dei Santi Quattro 1 at 18.00.

Organisers promise that guests will be immersed in the "traditions and vibrant spirit of Ireland, where you can discover the rich Irish culture and heritage inspired by the legends of Saint Brigid."

The evening will be enlivened by singer-songwriter Victoria Johnston, poet Caoimhín Mac Unfraidh, artist Eve Parnell and traditional Irish music from Marzio Venuti Mazzi and The Shire.

The Irish Cultural Centre in Italy, or 'Aras Éigse Éireann' as it is known in the Irish language, was founded during the covid lockdown era when a group of like-minded culture lovers adapted to the constraints by organising online cultural events, talks and live cooking demonstrations.

The evening of Irish culture on 2 February marks the inaugural 'in person' live event in Rome, with organisers expressing the hope to establish a permanent cultural centre in Italy to encourage creativity and offer a space for exhibitions, performances, workshops and educational initiatives.

Cover image: St Brigid (detail) by Eve Parnell.

General Info

Address Via dei SS. Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Irish Cultural Centre in Italy: An Evening of Irish Culture in Rome

Via dei SS. Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

