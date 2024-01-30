John Cabot University Rome: Open Day

John Cabot University presents its Graduate Studies programs in Rome with an Open Day on 17 February from 17.00 to 19.00, including a networking aperitivo.

The event, which can also be attended online via Zoom, takes place in the university's Aula Magna on Via della Lungara 233 in the Trastevere quarter of Rome.

"Our MA programs draw on JCU’s strengths as a globally-oriented American liberal arts university in Rome" - the university says - "Dynamic, small-class-size seminars, mentorship by dedicated faculty, a vibrant student body from 75 countries, and a genuine English-speaking learning environment are all hallmarks of JCU’s educational approach."

The Open Day event will offer details about the university's programmes as well as a chance to meet with Directors, Career Services Counselors and Admissions staff, students, and alumni.

The programme includes introductions to:

Master’s in International Affairs: Academic program & Career opportunities

Master’s in Art History: Academic program & Career opportunities

Networking Aperitivo