14 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. John Cabot University Rome: Open Day
What's on Colleges and universities

John Cabot University Rome: Open Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University presents its Graduate Studies programs in Rome with an Open Day on 17 February from 17.00 to 19.00, including a networking aperitivo.

 

The event, which can also be attended online via Zoom, takes place in the university's Aula Magna on Via della Lungara 233 in the Trastevere quarter of Rome.

 

"Our MA programs draw on JCU’s strengths as a globally-oriented American liberal arts university in Rome" - the university says - "Dynamic, small-class-size seminars, mentorship by dedicated faculty, a vibrant student body from 75 countries, and a genuine English-speaking learning environment are all hallmarks of JCU’s educational approach."

 

The Open Day event will offer details about the university's programmes as well as a chance to meet with Directors, Career Services Counselors and Admissions staff, students, and alumni. 

 

The programme includes introductions to:
  • Master’s in International Affairs: Academic program & Career opportunities
  • Master’s in Art History: Academic program & Career opportunities
  • Networking Aperitivo

To register for the event sign up here. Photo John Cabot University.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

John Cabot University Rome: Open Day

Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

Rome International School open day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

John Cabot University Rome: Translation Talks with Claudia Durastanti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome: Andrea Canepari presents ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome talk by Janine di Giovanni: A Life as a War Correspondent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Education conference at St George's British International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

John Cabot University presents Eightball by Rome writer Elizabeth Geoghegan

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

From the Paradox of a Museum of Modern Art to the Challenge of the 'Virtual Feminist Museum'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The Eurozone Crisis 10 Years On – Crisis, Austerity, Sovereignty, and International Law

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -